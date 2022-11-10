WATCH: Rohit Sharma breaks down after India's heartbreaking defeat against England in T20 WC semi-final

Indian captain Rohit Sharma couldn't control his emotions and was seen in tears as his team crashed out of the T20 World Cup 2022 after a heartbreaking defeat against England in the second semi-final. England chased down the target of 169 runs with ease to knock India out of the tournament and book a spot in the final.

It was a disappointing bowling effort from the Indian bowling attack, which was taken to the cleaners by England openers Alex Hales and Jos Buttler. India manages to post a fighting total on the board despite getting off to a shaky start but the bowlers failed to turn up as Buttler and Hales had a cakewalk at the Adelaide Oval.

The duo looked in terrific touch and went all guns blazing at the top to make the most of the Powerplay. After blasting 63 runs in the Powerplay, there was no looking back for Buttler and Hales as they went on to notch up half-centuries apiece and took their home comfortably with a record 170-run stand for the first wicket.

Buttler slammed an unbeaten 80 off 49 balls while Hailes remained unbeaten on 86 off just 47 deliveries as the duo launched absolute carnage at the Adelaide Oval. Post India's shattering defeat, Rohit was seen crying in the dugout as India head coach Rahul Dravid consoled the emotional Indian skipper.

This is my worst day of the decade. My hero is crying

The Indian team will be disappointed as they faield to cross the final hurdle once again in a major ICC tournament. India have now lost thrice in the knockout stages of the T20 World Cup since 2014. They finished runners-up in 2014 before losing in the semi-final in the 2016 edition. They have once again lost in the semis this year as their ICC trophy drought extends to eight years.

After their comprehensive victory against India, England will now face Pakistan in the final of the tournament on Sunday (November 13). The summit clash will be played at the iconic Melbourne Cricket Ground in Melbourne.