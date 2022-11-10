Jos Buttler, Alex Hales create new T20 World Cup record with stunning partnership against India in semis

Jos Buttler and Alex Hales went all guns blazing at the top as England mauled India in the second semi-final of the T20 World Cup 2022 on Thursday (November 10). England thrashed Indi by ten wickets in the all-important clash at the Adelaide Oval to set up a summit clash against Pakistan on Sunday.

India got off to a poor start, batting first in the game but did well to recover in the middle overs before Hardik Pandya's sensational knock helped them finish strongly. Pandya's 33-ball 63 powered India to a fighting total of 168 runs but the England openers made light work of the run chase.

Buttler and Hales showed remarkable intent as they went after the Indian bowling attack from the word go. The duo slammed half-centuries apiece to take their team over the line with as many as 24 balls to spare while not conceding a single wicket.

Hales was the aggressor in the middle overs with a cracking 86 off 47 deliveries laced with seven sixes and four fours, Buttler avoided taking risks but was still destructive enroute his 80 off 49 balls with the help of nine fours and three sixes. The duo created a new T20 World Cup record with their stunning unbeaten 170-run stand for the first wicket.

Buttler and Hales' partnership for the first wicket against India is now the highest for any wicket in the history of T20 World Cup. They surpassed the 168-run stand by Quinton de Kock and Riley Rossous against Bangladesh earlier in the current edition of the T20 World Cup.

Highest partnerships in T20 World Cup history:

170* - Jos Buttler - Alex Hales vs India, 2022

168 - Quinton de Kock - Riley Rossouw v Bangladesh, 2022

166 - Mahela Jayawardene - Kumar Sangakkara v West Indies, 2010

152*- Babar Azam - Mohammad Rizwan v India, 2021

It turned out to be a thumping victory for England at the end as India went crashing out of the tournament. The Men in Blue had dominated the proceedings in the Super 12 stage and were the only team to have won four matches but crumbled under pressure once again in the knockout stages of an ICC tournament.

With India's loss, their ICC trophy drought has been extended further as England will now meet Pakistan in a blockbuster final at the Melbourne Cricket Ground (MCG) on Sunday (November 13).