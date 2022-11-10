Virat Kohli scripts historic feat, becomes first batter to complete 4,000 runs in T20Is

Virat Kohli continued his fine form with the willow as India locked horns with England in the all-important second semi-final of the ongoing T20 World Cup 2022. Kohli notched up his fourth fifty in the tournament and achieved yet another elusive feat en route to his half-century.

Kohli scripted a historic feat in the game as he became the first batter in the world to complete 4,000 runs in T20Is. Kohli, who is the leading run-getter of all time in T20Is, needed 42 runs to achieve the feat. He went on to score 50 off 40 balls against England on Thursday to reach 4,000 runs in the shortest format.

Kohli now has 4,0008 runs to his name in 115 T20Is at a stunning average of 52.73 and a strike rate of 137.96. He has 37 fifties and a solitary hundred to his name in the shortest format and has been unstoppable for India so far in the ongoing T20 World Cup in Australia.

Also Read: Virat Kohli becomes first player to achieve unique feat during IND-ENG semi-final

Heading into the tournament, Kohli was under massive pressure having dealt with severe criticism from all corners over his prolonged lean patch. However, he has managed to shut his critics in style with some brilliant performances in the tournament so far.

The Indian batting maestro has already amassed 296 runs in the tournament so far, averaging over 98, and is the leading run-getter in T20 World Cup 2022. Kohli has slammed four half-centuries in the tournament so far in just six innings and has been dismissed only twice.

Also Read: Those sitting on TV should also celebrate: Babar Azam takes a dig at critics as Pakistan reach T20 WC final

Earlier in the tournament. Kohli had surpassed Sri Lanka legend Mahela Jaywardene to become the leading run-getter of all time in T20 World Cup history. He overtook Jaywardene's tally of 1016 runs. He remains the only Indian batter to have scored over 1,000 runs in the T20 World Cup.