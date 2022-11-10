Those sitting on TV should also celebrate: Babar Azam takes a dig at critics as Pakistan reach T20 WC final

Pakistan captain Babar Azam took a dig at his team's critics after inspiring his team to the final of the T20 World Cup 2022 on Wednesday (November 09). The Men in Green pulled off a miraculous comeback when they made it to the semi-finals of the tournament despite facing back-to-back defeats against India and Zimbabwe in their first two matches in the Super 12 stage.

On Thursday, Pakistan thrashed New Zealand by seven wickets in the first semi-final to book a spot in the all-important summit clash where they will face the winners of the second semi-final between India and England. A spirited Pakistan produced an excellent all-round performance in the semi-final to outclass the Kiwis in all three departments.

Shaheen Shah Afridi starred with the ball as he picked up a couple of wickets to help Pakistan restrict New Zealand to a moderate total of 152/4 in 20 overs before skipper Babar and his opening partner Mohammad Rizwan made light work of the run-chase.

Babar (53) and Rizwan (57) slammed half-centuries apiece to post a brilliant 105-run stand for the first wicket and turn the game completely in Pakistan's favour. After Babar's departure, Mohammad Haris played a decent cameo of 26-ball 30 to help Pakistan seal victory with five balls to spare and secure a spot in the final.

Speaking after his team's victory, Pakistan captain Babar took a dig at his team's critics and advised former cricketers, who were critical of Pakistan's performance earlier in the tournament, to celebrate their victory in the semi-final.

"Hum log koshish karte hain ki acha khele. Koi bhi haarne k lie nahi khelta hain. But results hamesha hamare favor me nahi hota. Ye victory sabko celebrate karni chahiye. Jo Pakistan me awam hain unhe bhi aur jo log TV pe baithe hain vo bhi (We all play to win the game. No one plays to lose. But we can’t control the result. Everyone must celebrate this victory. People back home in Pakistan must celebrate and those sitting on TV should also celebrate)," Babar said in the post-match presser.

Several former Pakistan players, including the likes of Wasim Akram and Waqar Younis, who are part of a star-studded panel for Pakistan's A Sports, had heavily criticised the team after their back-to-back defeats against India and Zimbabwe. Akram and Younis had also questioned Babar's leadership credentials after Pakistan's shock defeat against Zimbabwe.

However, Pakistan managed to defy all the odds after their disastrous start to make it to the semi-finals on the final day of the Super 12 stage before qualifying for the ultimate final. They will be waiting to find out their opponents between India and England on Friday.