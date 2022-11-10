IND vs ENG, T20 WC SF: Virat Kohli takes the aerial route off Chris Woakes for a splendid six - WATCH

The D-day has finally arrived. India have taken on England in the second semi-final of the T20 World Cup 2022 edition at the Adelaide Oval, Adelaide on Thursday (November 10). After Pakistan entered the final, beating New Zealand by seven wickets, all eyes are now on Team India to beat the 2010 winners and proceed to the finale and face Pakistan.

After being asked to bat first, Rohit Sharma & Co. lost opener and vice-captain KL Rahul for cheap. There was a brief second-wicket stand between Rohit and Virat Kohli. During their 47-run second-wicket stand, Kohli took on Chris Woakes and smashed a splendid six.

Woakes, bowling the fourth over, pitched it up and Kohli unfurled a lofted drive over extra cover for a maximum. Here's the video of the amazing shot from King Kohli:

What an incredible shot by King Kohli!

At the coin toss, Rohit said, "We would have batted first anyway. We've played some good cricket, another opportunity for us to play the same way we have all tournament. Important to hold the nerve and take the game till the end. We've played these guys a fair bit in recent years and know what strengths-weaknesses they have. Important to exploit that. Important to stay calm and do what we want to do. It (injury) was a scare but I'm fine now. The kind of talent we have, it was a tough one (to pick the XI). Same team for us."

So far, no team has won a men's T20I after winning the toss at the Adelaide Oval (in 11 games). Will the script remain the same this time around as well?