'Hoping for...': Rizwan makes Pakistan's opposition choice loud and clear after reaching T20 WC final

On Wednesday (November 10), Pakistan thrashed New Zealand by seven wickets in the T20 World Cup 2022 edition's first semi-final, at the SCG, Sydney, to enter the finale. Winning the toss, Kane Williamson-led Black Caps opted to bat first but only managed a modest 152 for 4 riding on Darly Mitchell's 53*.

In reply, Md Rizwan and Babar Azam stitched their ninth 100-wicket stand to guide Pakistan home, with seven wickets and five balls to spare. Rizwan, who scored an impressive 57 whereas Babar departed for 53, was adjudged the Player-of-the-Match. Speaking to Star Sports after Pakistan's famous win, Rizwan said that Pakistan are hoping for a final versus India, but are also ready for England. The second semi-final is between India and England, at the Adelaide Oval, Adelaide, on Thursday (November 10).

Rizwan told, "Our boys said that they were hoping for a final against India. Some players have been comparing our campaign to the 1992 World Cup, so they are fine with facing England in the final as well. According to me, the biggest series in the world is the Ashes, but even bigger than that is an India vs Pakistan match. The whole world will enjoy that matchup. What else can I ask for."