'Very few teams in world cricket...' - Ramiz Raja reacts after Pakistan beat NZ to enter T20 WC 2022 final

Pakistan beat New Zealand by seven wickets to enter the T20 World Cup 2022 final on Wednesday (November 09) at the SCG, Sydney. After losing their opening two games, including one against Zimbabwe, the Babar Azam-led Men in Green were trolled extensively and many had predicted their campaign to end in the Super 12 round itself.

While Pakistan beat the Netherlands and South Africa in their next two encounters, the Dutch's shocking win over the Proteas opened the doors for a semi-final entry for the 2009 winners. They pounced on the opportunity and beat Bangladesh in their last league stage tie, which was a must-win clash for them, to enter the semis and defeated Kane Williamson-led Black Caps convincingly.

Riding on Shaheen Afridi's two-fer, fifties from Babar Azam and Md Rizwan, Pakistan chased down a modest 153 in 19.1 overs, with seven wickets in hand, to enter their third T20 WC final. After their miraculous turnaround, PCB chairman and former skipper Ramiz Raja reacted on Twitter and said, "A perfect 10! Very few teams in world cricket would have risen to the occasion like Pakistan did today. Melbourne here we come again".

At the post-match presentation, an elated Babar said, "Thanks to the crowd. We feel like we're playing at home. Got a good start with the first 6 overs with the ball. Later on the ball didn't come on well. Fast bowlers finished well. We planned before going that we'll utilise the powerplay. He's a young guy and showing his aggression (Haris). He's playing very well. We're going to enjoy this moment. But at the same time have focus on the final."

The last time Pakistan played a World Cup final at the MCG was in 1992 ODI WC, where they beat England to clinch their maiden 50-over championship. They now await the winner of India-England semi-final.