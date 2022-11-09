T20 World Cup 2022, India vs England, Live Cricket Streaming: When and where to watch second semi-final?

On Thursday (November 10), India will take on England in the second semi-final of the T20 World Cup 2022 edition, in Australia. Both sides have had a contrasting campaign and the stage is now set for an epic battle between two heavyweights. It is to be noted that India and England are meeting in a Men's ICC semifinals after 35 years. The last time they met in a semi-final was in the 1987 ODI World Cup, in Mumbai. Superstars such as captains Rohit Sharma, Jos Buttler, Virat Kohli, Hardik Pandya, KL Rahul, Suryakumar Yadav, Ben Stokes, Sam Curran, Moeen Ali, etc. will grace their presence in the knockout tie, which promises to go down to the wire.

In T20 WC, India lead England 2-1. Both sides last met during the 2012 edition where MS Dhoni-led India thrashed the Three Lions. Will the script remain the same this time around? Only time will tell. Ahead of the marquee face-off, skipper Rohit Sharma interacted with the media in the pre-match press conference and spoke at length on the pressure of a knockout game. He told, "Knockout games are important. It is important to do well in that knockout game but it doesn’t define you in one particular game. It is important to realize this. As players and as teams it is important to play and pride ourselves on where we have come from. Tomorrow we will have to play well to get the result. If you do well in knockout games then it gives you confidence. One bad game in knockout can’t truly define you."

Here's everything you need to know about the live-streaming details of the match:

Where will India vs England T20 World Cup 2022 semi-final match be played?

India vs England T20 World Cup 2022 semi-final will be held at The Adelaide Oval, Adelaide.

At what time will India vs England T20 World Cup 2022 semi-final match get underway?

India vs England T20 World Cup 2022 semi-final match will commence at 1:30 PM IST.

Which TV channel in India will broadcast the India vs England T20 World Cup 2022 semi-final?

India vs England T20 World Cup 2022 semi-final's live telecast will be on Star Sports.

Where can one watch the live streaming of the India vs England T20 World Cup 2022 semi-final in India?

India vs England T20 World Cup 2022 semi-final match's live streaming will be available on Disney+Hotstar.