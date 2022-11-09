T20 World Cup 2022, India vs England weather report: Will rain impact second semi-final in Adelaide?

After Pakistan beat New Zealand by seven wickets to win the first semi-final to storm into the final of the T20 World Cup 2022 edition, on Wednesday (November 09), the focus shifts to the second semi-final where India will lock horns with England on Thursday (November 10). Both India and England are coming into this clash on the back of two back-to-back wins in the Super 12 round. Hence, they will feel confident before taking the field on the big day but will be well aware that anything can happen in the knockout stage.

While the majority of cricket fans worldwide are backing an India-Pakistan final, Rohit Sharma & Co. are well aware that the Jos Buttler-led Three Lions aren't pushovers by any means. They lost to Ireland in the Super 12 but managed to enter the last four on the back of wins over New Zealand, Sri Lanka and Afghanistan. Prior to the tournament, they had even defeated Aaron Finch-led Australia, in Australia, 2-0 in a three-match T20I series. As weather has affected several games in the T20 WC 2022 edition, here's a quick look at the weather forecast for the Adelaide encounter between the two heavyweights:

IND vs ENG T20 WC semi-final weather prediction

The fans can breathe a sigh of relief as there is little to no forecast of rain showers making its presence felt in Adelaide on Thursday. A report in Cricbuzz stated that the match is set to go uninterrupted even though few spell of rain has been witnessed in the run-up to the semi-final in Adelaide. The sun is expected to be out in the afternoon along with a gentle breeze passing by the venue. A full 40-over contest is on the cards.

While India's last encounter at the venue during the ongoing T20 WC was a rain-marred contest, it seems it won't be the case this time around for the all-important semi-final. Ahead of the clash, captain Rohit addressed the media in a pre-match presser and told, "Knockout games are important. It is important to do well in that knockout game but it doesn’t define you in one particular game. It is important to realize this. As players and as teams it is important to play and pride ourselves on where we have come from. Tomorrow we will have to play well to get the result. If you do well in knockout games then it gives you confidence. One bad game in knockout can’t truly define you."