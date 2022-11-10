T20 WC 2022: Virat Kohli becomes first player to achieve unique feat during IND-ENG semi-final

Virat Kohli has an impeccable record at the Adelaide Oval, Adelaide. Scoring his first-ever Test century, maiden ODI World Cup ton, a flawless 55-ball 90* in a T20I versus Australia, and playing quite a few memorable knocks at the venue, the 34-year-old once again performed with the bat during India's T20 World Cup 2022 semi-final clash versus England at the same ground in Adelaide.

Being asked to bat first, Rohit Sharma-led India lost KL Rahul for cheap and also saw their captain perish for a 28-ball 27 before Kohli and Hardik Pandya (33-ball 63) revived the Indian innings. While it was Hardik's efforts that took India to 168 for 6 in 20 overs, Kohli also played his part and set the foundation with a handy 40-ball 50, laced with 4 fours and a six. With another top knock in the ongoing tournament, Kohli attained a special feat.

Virat Kohli in T20 World Cup semis

72* vs SA Mirpur 2014

89* vs WI Mumbai WS 2016

50 vs Eng Adelaide 2022

Thus, Kohli is now the first player to score three 50s in the T20 World Cup semi-finals. This is India's fourth appearance in the T20 WC semis and Kohli's third (he wasn't part of the 2007 edition), hence, the superstar cricketer has got going in every T20 WC semi-final he has featured in.

Riding on Kohli and Hardik's fifties, India have set up a challenging 169-run target for Jos Buttler-led England in Adelaide. Who will join Pakistan in the finale, on Sunday (November 13), at the MCG, Melbourne?