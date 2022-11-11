T20 World Cup: Ramiz Raja's 'billion-dollar industry team' remark makes heads turn after India's exit

Indian cricket fans are disheartended as the senior men's team once again fell flat in an ICC knockout game on Thursday (November 10). Playing England in the second semi-final of the T20 World Cup 2022 edition, Rohit Sharma-led India managed 168 for 6, after being asked to bat first in Adelaide, and lost the game by a whopping ten-wicket margin to end their campaign on a dismal note.

With India's defeat in the T20 WC semi-finals, the senior team remains winless in ICC events since 2013. After the defeat, many have slammed the national side whereas Pakistan Cricket Board's (PCB) chief Ramiz Raja made heads turn with his glaring remark.

"Hum apne aap ko doubt karte rehte hai. Aap dekhe world cricket kitni peeche reh gayi hai aur Pakistan kitna aage nikla hai. Aap dekhe, iss World Cup me nazar aa gaya. Ki billion-dollar ki industry wali teams peeche reh gayi hai aur hum jo hai woh upar nikal gaye hai. Toh kahi cheez toh theek kar rahe hai na hum. So uska aap enjoy bhi kare and respect bhi kare. Issi team main se, pichle mahine ne main hi teen players ICC ke best players declare huyi hai. Toh kahi cheez toh theek kar rahe hai na (We always doubt ourselves. But this T20 World Cup has shown that Pakistan is far ahead of other billion-dollar teams. Thus, we ought to be doing somthing right. Three of our cricketers were even picked as ICC Player of the Month in October as well.)," he said ahead of Babar Azam-led Pakistan's T20 WC final face-off versus England, at the MCG on November 13 (Sunday).

While Ramiz's remarks can be termed as a jibe towards Team India, which came shortly after their exit, the Rohit Sharma-led side have plenty to ponder up on as the road ahead will remain challenging as always. The Men in Blue will now tour New Zealand for a white-ball series sans many of their regular players.