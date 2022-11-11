'BCCI can say thank you if...': Sehwag slams seniors after T20 WC exit, calls for youngsters' inclusion

Rohit Sharma-led India lost to England by ten wickets in the second semi-final of the T20 World Cup 2022 edition on Thursday (November 10). Being asked to bat first, at the Adelaide Oval, Adelaide, India managed a par score of 168 for 6 but Jos Buttler's 80 not out and Alex Hales' 86* propelled the Three Lions to the tournament final, where they face Pakistan at the MCG, Melbourne on Sunday (November 13).

With another heartbreaking result in an ICC event, the senior men's team's wait for a mega title continues since 2013. Post the defeat, many former cricketers have reacted to the T20 WC campaign and opined on the road ahead. Former Indian opener-turned-commentator Virender Sehwag has slammed the senior players and called for the inclusion of young faces who can play fearless cricket.

Sehwag pointed out that senior players are given rest during bilateral series, allowing youngsters to feature in the XI, however, the seniors pip the young guns -- irrespective of their performances in limited opportunities -- and to play the ICC events, where India have been without a title since 2013.

Sehwag said on Cricbuzz, "You are winning the bilateral series at home, but you need to see how many of your top players are playing there. They usually take a break, and new players get in who also taste victory in bilateral series. So, if they are winning there, then why can’t they be tried here (in the World Cup)."

"You never know. There are players who play the kind of fearless cricket we're talking about. Be it Ishan Kishan, Sanju Samson, Prithvi Shaw, or Ruturaj Gaikwad. All of them are international players and score runs. As the seniors have been rested, several youngsters are set to tour New Zealand; what reward will they receive if they win in New Zealand?," he asked.

"So, the pressure has to be there on seniors. They should be told that there are boys who are scoring well. And if the seniors don’t perform well, they might be told, ‘thank you, very much’ by the board," Sehwag further added.

Sehwag has a genuine point given India have had all the experience in past ICC events and still haven't won a mega title over the years. Many have called for a change in guard with Hardik Pandya to be named the T20I captain and a new team can revolve around him.

It remains to be seen in which direction is Team India headed post the T20 WC. For now, Hardik is set to lead India in the forthcoming T20I series in the New Zealand tour, from November 18, whereas Shikhar Dhawan will take charge of the ODI side versus the Kiwis.

Rohit, Virat Kohli, KL Rahul, etc. will be back during the Bangladesh tour, in December 2022, featuring two Tests and three ODIs.