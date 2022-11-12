Used to study and work part time as salesman: Pakistan pacer Haris Rauf recalls his struggles

Pakistan fast bowler Haris Raud recently revealed he used to work part-time as a salesman while recalling is struggles from tape-ball cricket to professional cricket. Rauf is currently one of the vital cogs in the Pakistan team and will be part of the team's pace attack in the upcoming final of the T20 World Cup 2022 against England.

Rauf has played an instrumental role in helping Pakistan reach the summit clash of the tournament in Australia with six wickets in as many games. He will be hoping to win his first major ICC trophy for the country when Pakistan lock horns with England at the Melbourne Cricket Ground (MCG) on Sunday.

Speaking ahead of the all-important final, Rauf recalled his struggling days and how he made the journey from tape-ball cricket to international cricket. The fast bowler said he had similar beginnings like several other budding cricketers in Pakistan and had never dreamt of playing for his country.

"Most of the cricketers from Pakistan start with tape-ball cricket and my start was no different. I used to play on roads and never thought to be a professional cricketer. I used to study and do part-time job as a salesman," Rauf said in a video on Pakistan Cricket’s Twitter handle.

"When I joined my university, I started playing professional tape-ball cricket in different cities and earning money to manage my fees. I went to the trials of Lahore Qalandars in 2017 and got selected there," he stated.

Barring the games against India and South Africa, Rauf has bowled at a decent economy rate in the T20 World Cup so far and will be hoping to continue his good show against England in the final on Sunday. The two teams last met in the final of a major ICC tournament in the 1992 ODI World Cup when the Men in Green emerged on top.

While Pakistan headed into the summit clash after thrashing New Zealand in the first semi-final, England mauled India in the second semi-final to make it to the final. The two teams will at the MCG on Sunday (November 13).