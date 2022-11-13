Pakistan vs England T20 World Cup final prediction: Can Babar Azam emulate Imran Khan's 1992 feat?

Pakistan will be on the cusp of winning their second T20 World Cup trophy when they take on England in the final of the T20 World Cup 2022 on Sunday (November 13). The Men in Green have had an eventful campaign so far, beating all odds to reach the summit clash, and will be fancying their chances amid strong crowd support at the Melbourne Cricket Ground (MCG).

Not many gave Pakistan a chance of making it to the semi-finals after Babar Azam & Co. suffered back-to-back losses in their first two Super 12 games against India and Zimbabwe. However, Pakistan managed to bounce back and win their next four games in a row to secure a spot in the final.

Their meeting against England in the summit clash will be a repeat of the 1992 ODI World Cup final where the legendary Imran Khan guided Pakistan to their maiden World Cup title. Babar will be aiming to emulate Imran's feat at the same venue on Sunday.

There have been some striking similarities between Pakistan's 1992 World Cup-winning campaign and their journey so far in the T20 World Cup 2022. In 1992 as well, Pakistan lost their first two matches in the tournament and made it to the final where they were up against England.

However, this time around, England are favourites in the final considering their well-balanced team. England have the firepower in their batting line-up to take down any bowling attack on their day and their bowlers have also impressed so far in the tournament.

It is expected to be an enthralling contest between the England batters and the quality Pakistan pace attack. Both teams have played some brilliant cricket so far in the tournament and will be looking to give their all to lift the elusive trophy on Sunday.

Pakistan vs England, T20 World Cup 2022 final prediction:

Both England and Pakistan are heading into the final on the back of comprehensive wins in their respective semi-final encounters. However, England with the firepower in their batting line-up will start as favourites. Pakistan still have chinks in their armour when it comes to their batting and England might look to exploit that at the MCG.