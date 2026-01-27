/T20 World Cup: 'Aussies have the cattle to perform anywhere', says former Australia all-rounder Ben Cutting

Former Australian all-rounder Ben Cutting believes Australia heads into the upcoming ICC Men’s T20 World Cup in a strong position, crediting the side’s depth, preparation, and familiarity with subcontinent conditions. Cutting said Australia’s ability to adapt has always been one of its biggest strengths, regardless of where the team plays. “The Australian team is always very well prepared. It doesn’t matter where they’re playing in the world and when they’re playing. They’ve got the cattle to perform wherever they play,” he said.

He also pointed to the amount of recent T20 cricket in the players’ legs as a major positive. With many squad members coming straight off the Big Bash League, Cutting feels match readiness won’t be an issue. “Most of the guys are coming straight off the Big Bash, so they’ve got plenty of T20 cricket under their belts,” he said, adding that Australia’s tour of Pakistan before the World Cup would help players adjust. “They’ve got a series in Pakistan leading into the World Cup as well to acclimatise to the conditions over here, so they should be fine.”

With India hosting the majority of the tournament, Cutting believes experience in local conditions could prove crucial. He highlighted power-hitters who have spent years playing franchise cricket in the region. “It’s the usual guys, the Mitch Marshes and those sort of players that smack the ball out of the park,” Cutting said. “A lot of them have played a lot of cricket in these conditions with many years of IPL under their belts.”

Cutting added that staging the tournament across India, with a few matches in Sri Lanka, enhances the spectacle. “It’s excellent that the majority of the games are here in India, and obviously sharing a few with Sri Lanka as well. It’s fantastic that it’s part of the world,” he said. The former international also offered advice to younger players experiencing the subcontinent for the first time, urging them to embrace the opportunity. “Playing cricket in India and anywhere in the subcontinent is a once-in-a-lifetime experience,” he said. “So enjoy it, soak it up, because you just never know when it’s going to be your last one.”