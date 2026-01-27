/ICE agents to help with security during Milan-Cortina Olympics. Here's what reports say

US Immigration and Customs Enforcement agents are expected to take part in security operations during the Milan-Cortina Winter Olympics, according to sources at the US Embassy in Rome. The sources on Tuesday (January 27) said that ICE agents will help with protecting US diplomatic officials and will not be involved in immigration enforcement activities while in Italy. As in past Olympic Games, multiple US federal agencies are expected to support diplomatic security, including Homeland Security Investigations, the investigative arm of ICE.

Milan Mayor Giuseppe Sala sharply criticised the reported involvement, saying ICE agents would not be welcome in the city, which is set to host most of the ice-based Olympic events. “They are not welcome in Milan. Their approach does not reflect our democratic principles for managing security,” Sala was quoted as saying in an interview with RTL Radio 102. Italian authorities initially offered mixed responses following a report by the newspaper il Fatto Quotidiano, which first disclosed ICE’s expected presence.

Interior Minister Matteo Piantedosi on Saturday (January 24) said that he had not received official confirmation but added that he did not see an issue with their participation, according to ANSA. The confirmation comes amid heightened scrutiny of ICE after Italy’s RAI public broadcaster aired footage Sunday showing ICE agents threatening to smash the window of a RAI vehicle during reporting in Minneapolis.