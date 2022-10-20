T20 World Cup: Asian champions Sri Lanka beat Netherlands by 16 runs to enter Super 12 round

In a crucial game in the T20 World Cup qualifiers, Asian champions Sri Lanka were up against the Netherlands in a Group A clash. With two back-to-back wins, the Dutch line-up had the edge whereas Dasun Shanaka's Sri Lankan team had to win to keep their hopes of qualifying into the main draw of the tournament, which kicks off on October 22 (Saturday). In another thrilling clash during the qualifiers, the Sri Lankans kept their cool to beat the Netherlands by 16 runs and enter the Super 12 round. They have four points, along with the Netherlands, who will now wait for the outcome of the Namibia-UAE game to know their fate in the tournament.

Opting to bat first in a crucial game, Shanaka-led Sri Lanka were 36 for no loss but opener Patham Nissanka didn't get off to a flier. His stay in the middle was finally cut short after he was dismissed for 14 (21) but Kusal Mendis held one held. Charith Asalanka played a handy 30-ball 31 whereas hard-hitter Bhanuka Rajapaksa's 13-ball 19 not out and Mendis' late strikes took the Lankans to a competitive 162-6. Mendis remained unbeaten on 79 off 44 deliveries, laced with five fours and an equal number of sixes.

In reply, the Netherlands had nothing to lose and didn't have a tall total to chase. Yet, it was a tricky target against the Lankans, who were fired up given it was a do-or-die game for them. The Dutch didn't get off to a strong start as Vikramjit Singh fell for seven whereas the middle order didn't stand tall in the run-chase. Skipper Scott Edwards (15-ball 21) upped the ante by cleverly bisecting the field whereas opener Max ODowd held one end amid the regular fall of wickets. Lahiru Kumara and Binura Fernando picked a wicket each but the two spinners -- Wanindu Hasaranga (3 for 28) and Maheesh Theekshana (2 for 32) starred with the ball and kept Netherlands' run-chase under check.

With ODowd going bonkers versus Fernando and Theekshana, in the 18th and 19th over respectively, the match went down to the wire with SL needing 23 to defend off the last six balls. Kumara kept his cool and delivered for the one-time winners as they have now entered the Super 12.

If Namibia lose, the Netherlands will go through. On the other hand, Namibians will aim to get to four points with a victory over UAE. At present, the Netherlands have a negative NRR (-0.162) whereas Namibia's NRR is an impressive +1.277. Hence, it is an easy equation for Namibia. Win and go through.