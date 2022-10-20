Amid BCCI vs PCB for Asia Cup, Kamran Akmal calls for Pakistan to boycott T20 World Cup clash vs India

Jay Shah's revelation on the Asia Cup 2023 edition has sparked a huge controversy. After BCCI'S Annual General Meeting (AGM), on Tuesday (October 18) in Mumbai, Shah commenced his second innings as the board's secretary whereas Roger Binny succeeded Sourav Ganguly to become the new chief.

After the AGM, Shah -- who is also Asian Cricket Council's (ACC) -- revealed that the next year's Asia Cup won't be held in Pakistan as India can't travel to the neighbouring country due to the strained political relations between both nations. Hence, he confirmed that a neutral venue will once again host the Asia Cup, as was the case during this year's edition (held in the UAE with eventful winners Sri Lanka as hosts).

Since then, Pakistan's former cricketers and even their board PCB have strongly reacted to the ACC chief's claims. Now, veteran keeper-batter Kamran Akmal also joined the bandwagon and has even suggested Team Pakistan to boycott India at all levels, including the upcoming T20 World Cup clash on October 23 (Sunday) at the MCG, Melbourne.

“I believe Jay Shah’s statement was unexpected, and since he attended the Pakistan-India game during this year’s Asia Cup, he should reserve politics for his opposition and avoid dragging it into sports,” Kamran told ARY news.

He added, "Asia Cup should only be hosted in Pakistan and if that does not happen then Pakistan should not play against India at any level, be it ICC events’ matches, Asia Cup matches, or even their match on October 23."

PCB responds to ACC President's statement:

“The PCB has noted with surprise and disappointment of yesterday’s comments made by the ACC President Mr Jay Shah with regards to shifting of next year’s Asia Cup to a neutral venue. The comments were made without any discussion or consultation with the Board of the Asian Cricket Council or the Pakistan Cricket Board (event host) and without any thoughts towards their long-term consequences and implications."

"After having presided over the ACC meeting during which Pakistan was awarded the ACC Asia Cup with an overwhelming support and response from the ACC Board Members, Mr Shah’s statement of shifting of the ACC Asia Cup has clearly been made unilaterally. This is contrary to the philosophy and spirit for which the Asian Cricket Council was formed in September 1983 – a united Asian cricket body to safeguard the interests of the its Members and organise, develop, and promote the game of cricket in Asia."

The statement added, "The overall impact of such statements have the potential to split the Asian and international cricketing communities, and can impact Pakistan’s visit to India for the ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 and future ICC Events in India in the 2024-2031 cycle.

“The PCB has to date not received any official communication or clarification from the ACC on the statement of the ACC President. As such, the PCB has now requested the Asian Cricket Council to convene an emergency meeting of its Board as soon as practically possible to discuss this important and sensitive matter.”

As of now, a venue for Asia Cup 2023 edition is expected to be finalised in the near future whereas India are set to host next year's ODJ World Cup. However, Pakistan's participation is doubtful following PCB's reaction.