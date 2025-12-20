/T20 World Cup 2026: Ishan Kishan returns to Team India after SMAT heroics, Shubman Gill dropped amid poor form

Ishan Kishan returned to the Indian team as the selection committee led by Ajit Agarkar announced the squad for the upcoming T20 World Cup on Saturday (Dec 20). Much to the surprise, Shubman Gill, India’s T20 vice-captain in T20Is, was dropped alongside Jitesh Sharma in the 15-man squad. Ishan’s return to the T20I fold comes after he led Jharkhand to their maiden Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy (SMAT) win on Thursday.

Gill, Jitesh dropped from India squad

The announcement made on Saturday saw chief of selectors Agarkar and BCCI Secretary Devajit Saikia announce the squad for both the T20 World Cup and the New Zealand series. Gill, who was struggling for form, was dropped in favour of Sanju Samson, who excelled in his opener’s position on Friday in the final T20I against South Africa. Gill was also suffering from a minor injury but was expected to be fit for the series and the T20 World Cup.

On the other hand, Jitesh’s exclusion comes after Ishan’s rise in the domestic circuit, as selectors clearly went for form. Samson and Ishan will be the team’s two wicketkeeper options, with Yashasvi Jaiswal and Shreyas Iyer not even considered.

Rinku Singh back, Axar Patel to be vice-captain

In an interesting choice, Rinku Singh returned to the fold despite being dropped from the South Africa series. However, needing back-up in the tail end of the innings, Rinku’s name came as a surprise inclusion. On the other hand, with Gill missing out, Axar Patel was given the vice-captain’s role and will act as deputy to Suryakumar Yadav.

India's squad for T20 World Cup and T20I series against New Zealand

Suryakumar Yadav (captain), Abhishek Sharma, Sanju Samson (wicketkeeper), Tilak Varma, Hardik Pandya, Shivam Dube, Axar Patel (vice-captain), Rinku Singh, Jasprit Bumrah, Arshdeep Singh, Kuldeep Yadav, Varun Chakravarthy, Washington Sundar, Ishan Kishan.