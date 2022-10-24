T20 WC: UNBELIEVABLE! Head coach Rahul Dravid goes bonkers after India's epic win over Pakistan - Watch

India beat Pakistan by four wickets on the last ball of the Super 12 contest at the T20 World Cup on Sunday (October 23). Chasing a competitive 160, India was struggling at 31 for 4 before a solid 113-run fifth-wicket stand between Virat Kohli (82 not out) and all-rounder Hardik Pandya (40) revived the run-chase and took their side to a memorable win.

The last over started with India needing 16 off the last six balls. While Hardik perished off the first ball, there was a lot of drama that followed suit. A waist-high delivery, which went for a six, was followed by a no-ball and a free-hit whereas another wicket fell before R Ashwin struck a boundary on the last delivery to get India past the finish line.

After the last-over drama, head coach Rahul Dravid couldn't control his emotions and broke into animated celebrations after India pulled off a heist over Pakistan. Here's the viral video:

A packed MCG chanting for Virat Kohli 🏟



Raw vision: Behind the scenes of India’s sensational win 📹



Goosebumps. #T20WorldCup | #INDvPAK pic.twitter.com/MNjmOLKO7r — ICC (@ICC) October 23, 2022 ×

At the post-match presentation, captain Rohit Sharma said, "Those two guys (Kohli and Pandya) are experienced. Staying calm and taking the game deep was very critical. Good for our confidence. Always crucial to get off the mark like this. We were in no position to win this. The way we won that's more pleasing for us. Hats off to Virat for the way he batted, has to be the best innings he has played for India. I would like to thank everyone, it's wonderful to see. Their support for us is very, very crucial wherever we go."