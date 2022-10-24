T20 WC: Rahul Dravid hugs Virat Kohli after India beat Pakistan in a humdinger at MCG - watch

Virat Kohli produced a masterclass at the iconic MCG, Melbourne as India took on arch-rivals Pakistan in the Super 12 clash at the T20 World Cup (T20 WC) on Sunday (October 23). In a humdinger of a clash, India went past Pakistan on the last ball of the contest to win by four wickets and kick off their campaign in a memorable fashion.

After Rohit Sharma-led India opted to bowl first and restricted Pakistan to 159-8. In reply, India were tottering at 31 for 4 before a 113-run fifth-wicket stand between Kohli (82 not out off 53 balls) and Hardik Pandya (40 off 37 balls) revived the run-chase but it all boiled down to 16 off the last six balls. With the last over comprising a waist-high delivery, six, no-ball, free-hit, wide, and two wickets, there was drama of the highest order before R Ashwin's last ball four took India past the finish line.

Talking about Kohli's knock, the 33-year-old was at his very best as he timed his acceleration to perfection and took India to a memorable victory. Here's how head coach Rahul Dravid reacted as he gave a warm hug to Kohli for his batting masterclass:

At the post-match presentation, Kohli said, "It's a surreal atmosphere, I have no words, no idea how that happened. I am really lost for words. Hardik believed we can do it, if we stayed till the end. When Shaheen bowled from the pavilion end, that's when we decided to take him down. Haris is their prime bowler, and I hit those two sixes. The calculation was simple. Nawaz had one over to bowl, so if I could take Haris down, they would panic. From 28 in 8, it came down to 16 to 6. I tried to stick to my instincts. The first one was back of a hand slower ball (the one over long-on). Standing here I just feel like it was meant to be. Till today Mohali was my best innings against Australia. Today I will count this one higher. Hardik kept pushing me. The crowd has been phenomenal. You guys (fans) kept backing me and I am grateful for your support."

India will now take on the Netherlands on October 27 (Thursday) at the Sydney Cricket Ground, Sydney.