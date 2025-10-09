/Sports Ministry slams SFI over inappropriate display of Indian flag at Asian Aquatics Championship

The Indian Ministry for Youth and Sports Affairs has taken serious action against the Swimming Federation of India (SFI) after the nation’s flag was in appropriately displayed on the swimming gear at the Asian Aquatics Championship. The continental swimming event currently being held in India’s Ahmedabad saw the backlash triggered after athletes were spotted wearing swimming trunks with the Indian flag. The gear was deemed inappropriate by the ministry and the Olympic Association of India (IOA) and has been directed to undergo changes for the remainder of the tournament.

Ministry directs for change in gear

“We are taking this matter seriously. The team’s kit will be changed before the next match, and the national flag will only be displayed on the skull cap moving forward,” an SFI official told Dainik Jagran.

“While other countries do use their national flags on sports gear, we fully respect Indian sentiments and national protocol,” the official added.

As per the Flag Code of India, displaying the national flag on garments worn below the waist — such as shorts or swimwear — is strictly prohibited. The Prevention of Insults to National Honour Act, 1971, further reinforces that the flag cannot be used on undergarments, cushions, napkins, or any other items of personal or household use.

Despite the controversy, the SFI has defended its actions for the use of the national flag on the swimming trunk. It has claimed World Aquatics (formerly FINA) regulations, which allow for the national flag and country code to be displayed on equipment like caps up to a size of 32 square centimetres.

The Ministry believed it was a lapse in judgment rather than a deliberate act. However, there can be no compromise when it comes to the dignity of the national emblem. The ministry has now assured that there will be no repeat of the situation and India will participate with a changed gear for the remainder of the tournament.