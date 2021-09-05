Rohit Sharma says when he was asked to open in 2019, he knew it was his 'last chance' in Tests

Indian batsman Rohit Sharma, who scored a magnificent century in the fourth Test against England, said that he knew it was his "last chance" in Test cricket when he was promoted to opener's slot in 2019.

Putting up a solid defence for the team in a very crucial phase, Rohit scored 127 runs off 256 balls before losing his wicket to Ollie Robinson. He was a vital cog in India's second innings 270-3, a lead of 171 runs, when bad light ended Day 3 of the fourth Test.

After the end of the third day's play, Rohit was asked by the reporters if saying yes to the team management about batting at the top of the order was the biggest risk he took.

Rohit replied, "You could say so in hindsight. In the back of my mind, I knew this was a last chance for me (in Test cricket)."

"I batted in middle order before and things didn't go as per the way I wanted it to and I knew this was my last opportunity to try out and you know management is thinking whatever I want to try," he stated.

Rohit said he was mentally ready to take up the challenge and see how he can do well up the order.

He was aware that there won't be too many chances as his stint as a middle-order batsman didn't go exactly well.

A renowned limited-overs batsman, the 34-year-old's Test career had been something of a stop-start affair until he moved to the top of the order in 2019.

Since then the results have been spectacular, with Sharma scoring five hundreds in 16 Tests and averaging 58.48 as an opener compared to an overall career mark of 46.87.

"Mentally, I wanted to take that challenge and do well up the order... I was very much ready for it."

Rohit Sharma scored his first Test hundred away from home and eighth overall at the Oval on Saturday (September 5). It took him eight years and 43 Test matches to get an overseas ton.

Rohit reached the landmark just before the tea break with a magnificent six over long-on off Moeen Ali as the Indian side ended the session on 199-1 in their second innings after play was stopped due to bad light.

He constructed his innings perfectly, resolutely defending outside the off stump and taking runs off anything loose, with Moeen's off-spin often a target.

Having taken 145 balls to reach the slowest half-century of his Test career, Sharma expertly upped his tempo and needed just 59 more deliveries to go to a 204-ball hundred completed with a magnificent straight six off spinner Moeen Ali.

"You can't just come and play shots, especially when you are opening in England," said Sharma who, despite not being renowned for his patience, batted for nearly six hours.

"The most pleasing thing was that I was able to play 250 balls (256 in total)," he said. "We do know things get a little easier when you spend time in the middle and see what the bowlers are doing and get the feel of the situation.

"The four Test matches I've batted (in this series), the biggest takeaway is spending time in the middle. The runs will come."

