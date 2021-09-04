Watch: Ecstatic Virat Kohli celebrates Rohit Sharma's ton against England, his reaction goes viral

Indian skipper Virat Kohli celebrated Rohit Sharma's stunning century during the fourth Test match against England at The Oval on Saturday (September 4).

This is Rohit's first Test hundred away from home and eighth overall as it took him eight years and 43 Test matches to get an overseas ton.

On Day 3 of the 4th Test, Rohit reached the landmark just before the tea break with a magnificent six over long-on off Moeen Ali as the Indian side ended the session on 199-1 in their second innings after play was stopped due to bad light.

Rohit Sharma was a delight to watch as he constructed his innings perfectly, resolutely defending outside the off stump and taking runs off anything loose, with Moeen's off-spin often a target.

Rohit is popularly known as 'Hit-Man' because of his towering sixes and sublime boundaries, but the 'Run Machine' presented a solid defence for team India in a very crucial phase as he scored 127 runs off 256 balls before losing his wicket to Ollie Robinson.

The moment Rohit completed the ton, the Indian skipper Virat was seen punching his fists in the dressing room with a sweet smile on his face.

Watch Kohli's reaction:

2 years back many people questioned Virat Kohli and Ravi Shastri whether promoting Rohit as an opener was a good decision or not. Here is it, the answer to all those questions.



Kohli's reaction tells how Rohit has proved his decision right 🙌pic.twitter.com/VvcmhP5IM3 https://t.co/dDyIeCm4jV — Soham (@Soham718) September 4, 2021

Put into bat by the hosts on day one, India were bowled out for 191 in their first innings. England, with Ollie Pope top-scoring with 81, responded with 290 all out.

The five-test series is tied at 1-1.