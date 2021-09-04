Throwback: When Virat Kohli saved pitch invader from security personnel during a Test match - Watch

Field invasions in sporting events are quite popular and hilarious too. An individual a crowd of people run onto the playing area, sometimes just for fun in funny costumes, sometimes to meet their sporting stars and sometimes to stage protest.

Similarly, Daniel Jarvis or 'Jarvo 69' also become popular for his on-field stunts during India vs England Test series as he managed to be in the headlines of Indian and British newspapers. He was, however, arrested for crossing the line as he collided with England batsman Jonny Bairstow when he was running onto the pitch in India kit.

Well, Daniel Jarvis' antics remind a rather sweet incident of pitch invasion when a fan tried to meet Indian skipper Virat Kohli and to touch his feet out of respect.

During an India vs Bangladesh Test match in Indore, India, a fan of Kohli suddenly climbed the fence during the drinks break and ran to the pitch.

The incident happened on November 16, 2019, on Day 3 of the first Test that India won by an innings and 130 runs.

The fan had "VK" and number 18 painted on his back and he tried to touch the feet of the cricketers.

As soon as the security personnel approached him to take him out of the field, Virat was seen requesting them to be kind to him.

Kohli, who enjoys a massive fan following also put his hand around the fan's neck and the moment won million of hearts.

However, the incident also raised security concerns as Sunil Gavaskar was then quoted as saying, "These incidents happen because security people are not watching the crowd but are watching the match."

"This is a dangerous security issue which is what you are there for, to make sure no one goes into the ground. Anyone can cause damage to a player. It has happened in the past, why take a chance,” Gavaskar had added.