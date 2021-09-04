Watch: 'Not prank anymore' as Jarvo 69 arrested on suspicion of assault after Jonny Bairstow collision

Daniel Jarvis or 'Jarvo 69' has been arrested on suspicion of assault when he invaded the pitch and collided with a player in the fourth Test match between England and India at the Oval on Friday (September 3).

The incident happened on Day 2 of the fourth Test during Indian pacer Umesh Yadav's over. Jarvis was spotted running onto the pitch donning India kit, and running to bowl at England's Ollie Pope when he crashed into non-striker Jonny Bairstow.

ALSO READ | INDvsENG: Chris Woakes and Ollie Pope earn England handy lead against India

So far what looked like fun pitch-invading incidents have become a little bit serious as Jarvis ran into trouble with the police authorities. He was immediately taken away by the on-field security and the match was halted for over five minutes.

A statement from the Met Police read: "A man has been arrested on suspicion of assault following an incident at the Oval Cricket Ground on Friday, 3 September. He remains in custody at a south London police station."

Watch:

If this ain't a breach of the bio-bubble, then what is? What's @ECB_cricket and the UK authorities doing? Once fine, but thrice, come on! This is outrageous.



Just imagine if this happened in India, then the English media would've gone bonkers over it.#ENGvIND #Jarvo #Jarvo69 pic.twitter.com/CZmgUAGRVJ — Keep it Musky 🤙 (@muskytonk) September 3, 2021 ×

Jarvis had broken through security barriers and run on to the pitch during the previous two Tests as well.

In the second Test at Lord's he invaded the pitch dressed in an India kit while in the third match at Leeds, he came out all padded up and took the crease.

Commentator Harsha Bhogle expressed his opinion on the same as he took to Twitter and wrote, "A few people need to be sacked at grounds in England. This is a very serious security lapse and it just continues. Not even a prank anymore. #Jarvo #Idiot."

I think a few people need to be sacked at grounds in England. This is a very serious security lapse and it just continues. Not even a prank anymore. #Jarvo #Idiot. — Harsha Bhogle (@bhogleharsha) September 3, 2021 ×

The ECB said that any pitch invasion was "completely unacceptable" in a statement to British media.

"The ECB and our host venues do not tolerate any such behaviour which risks the safety of players, officials and staff," the cricket body added.

"The ECB works closely with all our venues to share information and enhance their security operation."