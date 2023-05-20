Ricky Ponting picks India's Pant-like 'X-factor' player for WTC Final

The World Test Championship (WTC) Final for the 2012-23 cycle is around the corner with both Australia and India ready to face off each other in England from June 7.

Both the countries have announced their respective squads for the marquee event and former Australia skipper Ricky Ponting thinks that India should have included Suryakumar Yadav in its squad. The premise for Ponting's comment With injuries to players like KL Rahul, Jasprit Bumarh and Rishabh Pant, India are not at their best in terms of playing XI. The replacement for these players have been announced with veteran batter Ajinkya Rahane taking Rahul's place and Ishan Kishan for Rishabh Pant. What did Ponting say? Speaking at an event in New Delhi, the former Aussie skipper said 'yes' when asked if Suryakumar Yadav should have been in India's squad. Ponting, however, said that the presence of an Pant-like player could be the X-factor in WTC Final. Notably, Yadav is one of the three standby players announced by the BCCI.

"But there is another X-factor that has just been added in Ishan Kishan. If you look at the way he plays, he is probably the most like Rishabh Pant with his potential to keep and bat in the middle order. If they do play those guys they should be given the right to play an aggressive brand of cricket," said Ponting.

"With the injury issues India have got, they can go with few different ways, especially in batting. Before Rahul's injury I had him in the eleven, now that he is not there, they need to pick Ishan or K S Bharat," said the three-time ODI World Cup winner," Ponting added further. What could be India's best Playing XI? India, more or less, have players finalized for its playing XI with just a couple of slots to fill. With Rahul out of the picture, skipper Rohit Sharma is expected to open with Shubman Gill. Cheteshwar Pujara seems a fix a number three followed by Virat Kohli and Ajinkya Rahane at number four and five, respectively.

For the wicketkeeper slot, India would have to choose from Ishan Kishan and KS Bharat. Ravindra Jadeja would likely to follow next as the first all-rounder alongside Shardul Thakur who may come in next.

Ravi Ashwin, Mohammed Siraj and Mohammed Shami then would likely to be fill up the next three places in the playing XI.

