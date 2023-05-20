ICC must do something to save dying Test format, bringing in more money could attract players - Ricky Ponting

Following rising concerns over the future of Test cricket, former Australia captain Ricky Ponting has urged the apex body – ICC, to intervene in the matter and take desired steps from letting the oldest format die a slow death. Punter, who had played over 100 Tests, sounded worried about red-ball cricket fading away in this age of T20 cricket – suggesting ICC pay Test cricketers more money to attract them.

Speaking recently at an event organised by the ICC, Ponting addressed the issue, citing examples of countries like West Indies – where, for some time now, top players chose franchise-based T20 leagues over playing five-day format for the country.

"That question has a different answer in different countries," Ponting said. "It has becoming increasingly difficult to groom the youngsters in the Caribbean, for instance, who want to chase the dream of playing Test cricket.

"Their payment system in the Caribbean compared to some of the franchise leagues, it doesn't match up, and Sri Lanka will be the same, and Bangladesh will be the same,” Ponting added.

Ricky said while the those countries have struggled regarding pay disparity, big boys like India, Australia and England have managed to keep the youngsters growing up motivated to play Test cricket.

He added that ICC must play a role in settling this nonplus issue that will lead towards the darker end for Tests if not resolved at the earliest.

"It is not the case in India, England and Australia. You are paid well to play Test cricket for your country, and most aspire to play the Test match game. There is a role to play for the ICC here.

"...make the payments bit more even across international Test cricket to attract players from these different countries who want to play for their country," Ponting said, as quoted by PTI.

Although he mentioned that talks at the highest level are ongoing on this topic, Ponting said with countries like India and Australia investing in the longest format, both are far from facing such a scenario.

"It is something that has been spoken about at a very high level at the ICC to help that, but in India the feeling I get is that most of these youngsters aspire to wear the baggy blue cap and the same in Australia," Ponting concluded.

Meanwhile, both heavyweights of world cricket, India and Australia, are set to face off in the finals of World Test Championship on June 7th at Oval, London.