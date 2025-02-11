India’s Ajinkya Rahane made a fitting statement in the domestic circuit on Tuesday (Feb 11) after the batter scored a hundred on his landmark appearance for Mumbai in the Ranji Trophy knockout stage. Leading the record-holding Ranji Trophy champions in Shreyas Iyer’s absence, Rahane scored 108 on his 200th first-class appearance. As a result, Mumbai set a target of 354 runs to win for Haryana on Day 4 of the quarterfinal contest.

Rahane shines for Mumbai

As India tour England in June in the Test format, Rahane’s latest ton has possibly rejuvenated his hopes of a return to the senior side. The former India vice-captain looked full of intent in the second innings for Mumbai as he scored 108 off 180 deliveries. He was given a good helping hand by India’s T20I captain, Suryakumar Yadav, as he scored 70 off 86, while Shivam Dube contributed with 48 off 65.

Rahane’s innings consisted of 13 fours and kept the scoreboard moving despite Mumbai losing wickets at regular intervals. The valiant knock helped Mumbai put 339 on the board, having earned a 15-run lead in the first innings.

As a result, Haryana now need 354 runs to win and have made a decent start to their second innings on Day 4 of the contest.

At the time of writing, Haryana were 24/1 in 7 overs with Lakshhya Dalal (11) and Yash Vardhan Dalal (0) in the middle. Skipper Ankit Kumar was dismissed by Shardul Thakur on 11 as Mumbai looked to book their place in the semis.

Having earned a first-innings lead, Mumbai are in pole position to reach the Ranji Trophy semis in case the match ends in a draw. This means Haryana will have to chase down the 354-run target if they are to reach the Ranji Trophy semis. Haryana’s only Ranji Trophy success came in 1991, meaning they will have to win against Mumbai at the Eden Gardens if they are to end the drought.