Despite being out of India’s current selection radar, seam-bowling all-rounder Shardul Thakur remains hopeful, asserting that he is "always in contention" following another stellar performance for Mumbai in the Ranji Trophy quarterfinal against Haryana on Monday.

The 33-year-old, who played a pivotal role during India’s 2021 tour of England, has been in exceptional form this domestic season.

Thakur has emerged as Mumbai’s fifth-highest run-scorer, amassing 396 runs in nine innings at an impressive average of 44.00, which includes a century and three half-centuries. With the ball, he has been equally impactful, claiming 30 wickets at an average of 21.10. His latest heroics came on the third morning when he ran through Haryana’s tail with a six-wicket burst, ensuring a narrow 14-run first-innings lead for Mumbai.

"When there's no place in the team, it's naturally disappointing. And when you're not playing, sitting at home, you tend to think about it more," said Thakur, whose last Test appearance was against South Africa in Centurion in December 2023.

"But once I step onto the field, my entire focus is on the match—whether it's club cricket, Ranji Trophy, IPL, or playing for India. To me, every cricket match is the same, regardless of the level. My aim is always to give my best, without any distractions."

Targeting England tour

With India set to tour England in June-July to start the new World Test Championship cycle, Thakur remains optimistic about returning to the national side.

"Yes. I believe I’m in contention. The next step is to cement my team position and earn selection. That’s always the goal," he asserted. "Right now, I’m playing at the Ranji Trophy level, but international cricket is the highest level we all strive for. It’s always on my mind. The motivation to play for India drives me forward. That passion, that fire, never fades."

Unsold in the IPL mega auction, Thakur is open to playing county cricket to gain experience in English conditions.

"If I get an offer, I’ll definitely play. It would be a great new experience. Right now, there are no concrete plans, but county cricket has 6-7 matches around that time. If selected, it will help me adjust to English conditions before the (England) tour," he added.

Handling pressure

Cricket, with its unpredictable nature, brings highs and lows, and Thakur believes mental resilience is the key to handling them. "It affects every player differently. I don’t dwell on the past. If I do, it only leads to disappointment and distracts me from the game. My focus is on what’s in my control," he explained.

"Professional cricket comes with ups and downs. Sometimes you perform, sometimes you don’t. Sometimes you’re in the team, sometimes you’re dropped. But the real challenge is bouncing back, preparing well, and delivering when it matters. That’s the fun part of it.

"When I’m in the nets or alone in my room, I analyze my game and think about the next match. It’s important to train the mind to stay in the present. The subconscious may still think about selection, but on the field, my only focus is contributing—whether it’s taking wickets or scoring runs."

SKY the X-factor

Thakur also backed his longtime Mumbai teammate Suryakumar Yadav, who returned to form with a fluent half-century in the Ranji Trophy quarterfinal.

"As a player, he has always been confident. I’ve played with him since childhood, and we know he’s an X-factor. Whether it’s taking a brilliant catch or hitting a couple of audacious shots, he shifts the momentum," he said.

"Yes, he got out early in the last few matches, but that doesn’t mean he’s out of form. A batsman getting dismissed within the first few balls doesn’t necessarily indicate poor form. If he struggles after facing 20-25 balls, then it’s a concern.

"We know his quality—he has been playing Ranji Trophy for over a decade, making his debut in 2010-11. He used that experience well in his innings today."

No target in mind

Mumbai has a history of lower-order resilience, and Thakur believes it is a vital part of their team culture. "Mumbai cricket has always emphasized that every batter, even No. 11, must contribute. Since childhood, we’ve been taught that every run matters, even if it’s just 2, 5, or 10," he said.

"Historically, Mumbai’s lower order has stepped up in crisis situations, and we follow that tradition. It’s ingrained in our team culture, and we hope it continues in the years to come."

Thakur further added that the team hasn’t set a declaration score yet and aims to build as big a total as possible. "There’s no such thing as a safe total in cricket. Two full days remain. Our goal is to bat as much as possible," he explained.

"The longer we play, the more wear and tear the pitch will undergo, which will help our spinners in the fourth innings. That’s why we’ll look to stretch our innings tomorrow. We haven’t set a specific target yet," he concluded.

