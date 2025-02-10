Former Australian captain Ricky Ponting has emphasized the impact of Saim Ayub’s absence from Pakistan’s squad for the 2025 Champions Trophy. The young batter has been ruled out due to injury, posing a challenge for the defending champions as they prepare for the marquee tournament.

The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) confirmed Ayub’s injury setback, leaving a significant gap in the team’s batting lineup. However, there remains a possibility that he could recover in time for Pakistan’s white-ball tour of New Zealand in March 2025.

Speaking on The ICC Review, Ponting described Ayub as a "high-quality player" and acknowledged the difficulties Pakistan will face without him. He also praised Pakistan’s formidable fast-bowling unit, led by Shaheen Afridi and Naseem Shah, for their recent performances.

“Saim Ayub is a high-quality player, and his absence is a massive gap to fill,” Ponting noted. “But Pakistan’s fast bowling brigade is very, very good. Led by Shaheen Afridi and Naseem Shah, they have the pace and skill to trouble any batting lineup.”

'With Babar & Rizwan, Pak can be incredibly dangerous'

Ponting also highlighted the importance of experienced players Babar Azam and Mohammad Rizwan stepping up in the tournament, stating that Pakistan becomes "incredibly dangerous" when they are at their best.

"Babar has been a bit up and down in recent years, but if he and Rizwan can bring their A-games, that’s when Pakistan becomes incredibly dangerous," he said.

Discussing Pakistan’s home advantage, Ponting noted that playing in front of a passionate crowd could serve as both motivation and pressure.

"The pressure of playing at home can work both ways. It can be a real motivator, especially with the home crowd behind you. That support can sometimes help you cross the line in big moments," he added. "They still have enough high-quality players to beat any team on any given day. If they play well, they’ll be right in it."

Pakistan will begin their Champions Trophy 2025 campaign against New Zealand in the curtain-raiser at the National Bank Stadium in Karachi on February 19. Their much-anticipated clash with arch-rivals India is scheduled for February 23 in Dubai, followed by their final group-stage fixture against Bangladesh on February 27 in Rawalpindi.

(With inputs from agencies)