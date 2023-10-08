Pep Guardiola says Man City would have been judged if they spent as much money as Arsenal did on Declan Rice

Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola has admitted for the first time that his club wanted to sign Declan Rice from West Ham United over the summer, adding that he would be judged if the club matched Arsena's offer. During the transfer window, City made a few overtures towards the midfielder before Arsenal swooped in and prized out the Englishman.

Guardiola's admission, ahead of the big Premier League encounter against Arsenal highlights the pedigree of Rice who is being regarded as one of the best defensive midfielders currently plying their trade in Europe.

“For sure everybody knows City wanted him, we wanted him. He could play not just when Rodri could not," said Guardiola, referring to the absence of Rodri who has been suspended due to the red card.

''At the end, Arsenal pushed more and wanted him more, maybe Arteta was more convincing than me, or the club itself,” he added.

The Spaniard expounded that the club would have been lambasted if they went into a bidding war with Arsenal.

“Normally when City spend this amount of money it is crazy. When others spend it, then it is how smart they are. That happens. But I am not denying anyone can do whatever they want. I never judge what the others do," said Pep.

“We are judged all the time, but it is fine. If we were in the middle of the table that wouldn’t happen, we would not be a problem or under scrutiny from the rest."

Arsenal vs Man City

Currently, City sit second on the points table, having won six games and lost one. Meanwhile, Arsenal are on the third spot and remain only the second team to have an unbeaten record so far. However, they will be coming into the contest after suffering a shock 1-2 defeat against Ligue 1 side Lens in the Champions League on Tuesday (October 3).

The last time City visited the Emirates, Arsenal had to endure a harrowing 3-1 defeat after Kevin De Bruyne opened the scoring in the 24th minute, capitalising on an error from Takehiro Tomiyasu.

Ahead of the match, the biggest concern for Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta remains the injury of Bukayo Saka. The talented right-winger was taken off the pitch in the 34th minute against Lens and his absence could have a sizeable say in the outcome of the contest. Although Arteta has given hope to Gunners' fans that Saka remains in 'contention' for the match.

(With inputs from agencies)