'It was really painful...': William Saliba on Arsenal slipping up in title race last season

Arsenal defender William Saliba has revealed it was "really painful" to watch his team lose out on the Premier League title after he suffered an injury that forced him to sit out the business end of the league last season.

Saliba, regarded as the next big defender of his generation, often drawing comparisons to Liverpool's Virgil Van Dijk for similar playing styles, was the mainstay for his side throughout the title run. However, his absence had a catastrophic effect on the team's performance as Arsenal slipped from the number one spot.

“Of course, it was really painful because I watched my team play every game, the most important of the season, and I was not able to play. Of course, it hurt me. Of course, I could have helped my team to maybe win the Premier League but we never know," said Saliba.

"It was a good experience because we were first for all the season and at the end we finished second. Every game is so important, we try to win every game to win the league. Injuries are part of football and hopefully I won’t be injured.”

Arsenal's defensive record without Saliba

In the 27 league games that Saliba started, he helped Arsenal keep a clean sheet in 11 of them. Post his injury the London-based team could only keep two clean sheets in nine games as Manchester City came from behind to secure a third consecutive title.

Saliba's statement comes days ahead of his side's all-important tie against City. The Gunners currently have the wood on City, having beaten them once already this season, winning the Community Shield via penalties, after scoring at the death to equalise the game.

The match on the weekend, scheduled to take place at the Emirates Stadium will be an opportunity for Arsenal to pip their rivals and go top of the table.

Currently, City are at the top of the table, having won six games and lost one. Meanwhile, Arsenal are on the third spot and remain only the second team to have an unbeaten record so far. However, they will be coming into the contest after suffering a shock 1-2 defeat against Ligue 1 side Lens in the Champions League on Tuesday (October 3).

The last time City visited the Emirates, Arsenal had to endure a harrowing 3-1 defeat after Kevin De Bruyne opened the scoring in the 24th minute, capitalising on an error from Takehiro Tomiyasu.

