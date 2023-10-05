Why are Inter fans distributing 50,000 whistles ahead of Lukaku's visit to San Siro?

Belgian forward Romelu Lukaku might be in for a rough ride as his team Roma faces Inter Milan in Seria A later this month. The club's most die-hard supporters belonging to the Curva Nord group have released a statement saying they are distributing 50,000 whistles so that the striker can "hear all our disgust" when he returns to San Siro.

Lukaku arrived at San Siro on a loan deal from Chelsea last year. However, earlier this summer, he flirted with rivals Juventus before eventually departing for Roma on another loan deal. This enraged fans as Lukaku publically said he wanted to stay with the Nerazzurri on a permanent basis.

Now, the Inter fans have made it clear that he will have to prepare himself for a hostile reception on his return to Milan.

“October 29 is a date we should circle in the calendar so we can be ready to let him hear all our disgust that we feel towards someone who turned his back on us in the most shameful way,” read a statement from the fan group.

“A character who proved himself to be a small man because before being a champion, you must be a man and know how to keep your word."

“We defended you with swords drawn and you repaid us by turning your back. Before the game against Roma, the Curva Nord will hand out 50,000 whistles to be used at every touch of the ball from he who betrayed our jersey. Let us all show how someone who proved himself unworthy to wear this shirt ought to be treated," the statement added.

Lukaku's disappointing Milan story

Lukaku had a disappointing end to his Inter story as he failed to come in clutch during his side's Champions League final against Manchester City, earlier this year. Just like his performance for Belgium in the World Cup, Lukaku failed to capitalise on high xG chances which resulted in the Italian club missing out on the 'big ears' trophy.

During his stint with the Milan-based club, Lukaku only managed to bag 14 goals in 37 Seria A matches. At Roma, he has reunited with Jose Mourinho for the third time, having first shared the dressing room at Chelsea in 2013.

A short two-week spell saw Mourinho manage Lukaku at Chelsea where he played in the 2013 UEFA Super Cup final against Bayern Munich. The star-studded Belgian missed the decisive penalty as Chelsea finished runners-up. It reported that both Lukaku and Mourinho had a rift which saw him loaned out to Everton.

