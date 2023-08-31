Football Transfers: Romelu Lukaku completes loan switch to AS Roma, reunites with Jose Mourinho for third time
Italian football giants AS Roma have completed the loan signing of Belgian striker Romelu Lukaku from Chelsea on Thursday, August 31. The move sees Lukaku reunite with Jose Mourinho for the third time at a different club as they look forward to the Serie A season. The striker was initially in limbo for the summer having rejected proceedings from Inter Milan while Juventus were unable to price him away from Chelsea.
🖊️ 𝗡𝗘𝗪 𝗦𝗜𝗚𝗡𝗜𝗡𝗚 | Romelu Lukaku 👋— AS Roma English (@ASRomaEN) August 31, 2023
Lukaku joins Roma
"Romelu Lukaku has completed a season-long loan move to Serie A club A.S. Roma. The Belgium international, who joined Chelsea in the summer of 2021, spent the previous campaign on loan at Inter Milan," read a statement.
"Lukaku will link up in the Italian capital with former Chelsea head coach Jose Mourinho, who guided Roma to the Europa League final last season."
The star Belgian player scored 14 goals in 37 Serie A matches for Inter Milan as they finished runners-up in the Champions League and lifted the Copa Italia. He will wear No. 90 for the 2022 Europa Conference League winners.
