PBKS vs GT, IPL 2022 prediction today: Who will win Punjab Kings vs Gujarat Titans match?

Gujarat Titans will be looking to continue their dominant run in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2022 as they take on Punjab Kings on Friday. The Hardik Pandya-led side are unbeaten in the tournament till now while Punjab Kings won two out of their three encounters and are in the fifth position.

Gujarat Titans were impressive with both bat and ball as they defeat Lucknow Super Giants and Delhi Capitals in their two matches. While Mohammed Shami and Lockie Ferguson were the stars with the ball, Shubman Gill performed brilliantly with the bat to guide his team to victory.

Also read | IPL 2022: Rishabh Pant handed hefty fine for slow over rate against LSG

The other positive for the Gujarat Titans is the performance from skipper Hardik Pandya who has taken the No 4 slot in the batting line-up and has started bowling once again after injury.

Punjab Kings have mainly depended on their batting prowess till now and an off day resulted in their loss against Kolkata Knight Riders. However, the explosive batting of Liam Livingstone and Odean Smith with the experience of Shikhar Dhawan and Mayank Agarwal create a perfect mix for them.

Also read | Former India opener lauds Prithvi Shaw after quickfire fifty against LSG

The team can be further strengthened as Jonny Bairstow is all set to make his IPL 2022 debut.

Match prediction for PBKS vs GT: The match up pits one of the best batting line ups in the tournament featuring the likes of Liam Livingstone, Shikhar Dhawan and Odean Smith against one of the best bowling units with the likes of Mohammed Shami, Lockie Ferguson and Rashid Khan. While there is very little to separate the two teams, Gujarat Titans will hold a slight advantage considering their bowling might and the solid run of form from Shubman Gill and Hardik Pandya.