IPL 2022: Former India opener lauds Prithvi Shaw after quickfire fifty against Lukcnow Super Giants

Former Indian cricketer team opener Wasim Jaffer was all praise for Prithvi Shaw after the youngster slammed a quickfire fifty during the Indian Premier League (2022) encounter between Delhi Capitals and Lucknow Super Giants in Mumbai on Thursday.

Prithvi dominated proceedings from the first over as he scored 61 off just 34 deliveries with the help of nine boundaries and two sixes.

Jaffer took to Twitter to laud the right-hander for his excellent batting performance.

“Like a typical Mumbaikar @PrithviShaw knows how to create room even when there isn't enough space to free arms. And that's exactly what he did this innings, creating room and smashing even fourth stump line through the off side. Top innings #LSGvDC #IPL2022,” Jaffer tweeted.

Shaw looked in brilliant touch as he scored freely against Avesh Khan and Krishnappa Gowtham towards the beginning of the innings. He took full advantage of the powerplay field restrictions and rushed to his half century in just 30 balls in the seventh over of the encounter.

Earlier, LSG skipper KL Rahul won the toss and opted to field with Krishnappa Gowtham replacing Manish Pandey in the side. For Delhi Capitals, there were three changes as David Warner, Andrich Nortje and Sarfaraz Khan were all handed their debut matches for the 2022 season.

The Delhi Capitals innings suffered a sudden roadblock after losing Prithvi, Warner and Rovman Powell in quick succession but sensible knocks from captain Rishabh Pant and Sarfaraz meant that they were able to post a total of 149/3 in 20 overs.