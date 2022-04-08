IPL 2022: Rishabh Pant handed hefty fine for slow over rate against Lucknow Super Giants

Delhi Capitals skipper Rishabh Pant was fined INR 1.2 million after he failed to maintain the required over rate during their match against Lucknow Super Giants in Mumbai on Thursday. This was Pant’s first offense and only the captain was penalised for not meeting the over rate requirements.

The Indian Premier League (IPL) authorities issued a statement on their website regarding the incident which read - “The Delhi Capitals have been fined after they maintained a slow over-rate during their TATA Indian Premier League (IPL) 2022 match against Lucknow Super Giants at the DY Patil Stadium, Navi Mumbai on April 7.

“As it was the team’s first offence of the season under the IPL’s Code of Conduct relating to minimum over rate offences, Delhi Capitals captain Rishabh Pant was fined Rs 12 lakhs.”

A second offense will result in an INR 2.4 million fine for the Delhi Capitals skipper while the other ten players in the team will also be fined INR 600,000 or 25 per cent of their match fees (depending on which amount is lesser).

If Pant is found guilty of this offense for the third time, it may result in a ban for the wicketkeeper batsman along with a fine amounting to 30 per cent of his match fees. The other players may face a fine of around 50 per cent of the match fees or INR 1.2 million (depending on which amount is lesser).

Delhi Capitals were beaten for the second time in three games as Lucknow Super Giants pulled off a last-over victory thanks to a brilliant knock by Quinton de Kock. Earlier, Parthvi Shaw got Delhi off to a flyer but two quick wickets by Ravi Bishnoi was able to contain them to 149/3 in 20 overs.