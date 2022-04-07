IPL 2022: Glenn Maxwell has his say on Faf Du Plessis as Royal Challengers Bangalore skipper

Australian cricket team all-rounder Glenn Maxwell was all praise for Royal Challengers Bangalore skipper Faf Du Plessis and said that having him in the top order is great for any franchise in the Indian Premier League (IPL).

"We're really happy with Faf (du Plessis) at the helm. We think he's going to do a great job for the franchise and even the way he started, you can tell that he's got the respect of everyone in the room. Not only does he lead by example with his actions; but he also performs really well. To have a guy of his quality at the top of the order is something that's great for the franchise," Maxwell said in a video of the 'Bold Diaries' series on Thursday.

Maxwell also lauded veteran wicketkeeper batsman Dinesh Karthik who has established himself as a finisher for RCB and played a major role in guiding them to victory over Rajasthan Royals.

"I've been watching, and I think Anuj Rawat our own (youngster), he's very exciting. Who I have been really excited by actually, was one of the old fellas, Dinesh Karthik,”

"He's been awesome. Just come in great form. Old fella's still doing it. I played with him in 2013 in Mumbai. Nine years later, we find ourselves back in the same change room. So, to see him go really well, and start well for us is awesome for us. We love having that depth in our batting order and he certainly gives it to us."

The Australia international will be available to play for RCB in their next match against Mumbai Indians as Cricket Australia did not allow contractual players to take part in the IPL before April 5.

"I'm glad I look fit. I don't know. I don't exactly feel it. I haven't done much over the last few weeks. I was looking forward to getting over here. I know I had a week from when I landed to the first game that I was playing, so, I wanted to do that as preparation time and know that I can get myself up to match ready for that first game. I just can't wait for the night to get back out there with the guys," he concluded.