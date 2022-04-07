IPL 2022: Former Pakistan skipper praises Dinesh Karthik for Royal Challengers Bangalore heroics

It has been a brilliant start to the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2022 season for Dinesh Karthik. The veteran wicketkeeper batsman has cemented his position as the finisher for Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) and he was instrumental in guided his side to victory on two occasions.

In the first match, Karthik scored an unbeaten 32 not out against Punjab Kings and he followed it up by finishing the game against Kolkata Knight Riders with a quickfire 14. However, his biggest contribution came against Rajasthan Royals when he provided to be gamechanger for RCB.

Also read | IPL 2022: Daniel Sams attains dubious record after Cummins' blitz in KKR-MI tie

Karthik has already earned a lot of praise from experts and fans alike with former Pakistan skipper Salman Butt becoming the latest to laud the veteran for his efforts for RCB in IPL 2022.

"Karthik has been outstanding. I had become a fan of his commentary but now he has played this brilliant knock. Excellent finishing. He's playing sensibly. He did not take any chance against (Yuzvendra) Chahal, who was bowling well, but attacked other bowlers."

Also read | Not MS Dhoni or Ravindra Jadeja! Robin Uthappa names CSK star who played a role in his transfer from RR

"He had an excellent partnership with Shahbaz Ahmed when the team was under pressure. RCB were missing this (finisher) and Dinesh Karthik has provided them exactly that. He is a wonderful addition to the RCB team," Butt said in a video uploaded on his YouTube channel.

Karthik, who parted ways with KKR ahead of the 2022 season, was picked up by his old franchise RCB for INR 5.5 crores. This season, RCB have won two and lost one of their matches.