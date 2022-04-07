IPL 2022: Daniel joins Harshal in unwanted list after being hammered by Pat Cummins in KKR-MI match

Mumbai Indians (MI) locked horns with the high-flying Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) in match 14 of the IPL 2022 edition, at the MCA Stadium, Pune. In a bid to win their first game of the season, MI had their back against the wall after being asked to bat first.

At 55-3 in 11 overs, MI were in a spot of bother before Suryakumar Yadav's 36-ball 52, Tilak Verma's 38* and Kieron Pollard's 5-ball 22* propelled MI to 161-4 in 20 overs. KKR, in reply, were 67 for 3 at the halfway mark before Pat Cummins -- playing his first match of the season -- smacked a mouth-watering 15-ball 56* whereas opener Venkatesh Iyer held one end to return with an unbeaten 50 in the two-time winners' five-wicket win. Such was Cummins' carnage that he came in the middle, at No. 7, in the 14th over and finished off the proceedings with four overs to spare.

ALSO READ | IPL 2022: Pat Cummins slams joint-fastest fifty, Venkatesh Iyer shines as KKR thrash MI by 5 wickets

The Aussie all-rounder struck at 373.33 as his innings included 4 fours and 6 sixes. While he took on Jasprit Bumrah and Tymal Mills, he was particularly destructive against his compatriot Daniel Sams as the MI pacer conceded 35 runs in his third over, which proved to be the last six balls of the match. Cummins went bonkers with 6,4,6, 6, 4, 6 as Sams also bowled a no-ball in between. Following his disastrous over, Sams joined Harshal Patel & Co. in an unwanted list.

The Aussie pacer bowled the second-most expensive over in IPL history. Before the Cummins' carnage, he had only conceded 15 runs, with a wicket, in his first two overs. Eventually, he finished with match figures of 3-0-50-1.

Most expensive overs in IPL

37 P Parameshwaran vs RCB Bengaluru 2011

37 Harshal Patel vs CSK Mumbai WS 2021

35 Daniel Sams vs KKR Pune 2022 *

33 Ravi Bopara vs KKR Kolkata 2010

33 Parwinder Awana vs CSK Mumbai WS 2014

ALSO READ | IPL 2022: Suryakumar lights up the atmosphere with a glorious upper-cut six during MI vs KKR clash - WATCH

Cummins, meanwhile, registered the joint-fastest fifty in IPL history, joining KL Rahul at the top. After his match-winning knock, he said at the post-match presentation, "I probably think I'm most surprised by that innings. I'm glad that it came off. I was thinking of having a swing if it was in my area. Wasn't trying to overthink it. Very satisfying to do it on my first game this season. Was just trying to pepper the shorter boundary. The hard thing after a big auction is that there are a lot of changes from last year. It's a good mix of talent out there and quite relaxed with the boys."