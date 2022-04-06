IPL 2022: Suryakumar lights up the atmosphere with a glorious upper-cut six during MI vs KKR clash - WATCH

Match 14 of the IPL 2022 edition has Mumbai Indians (MI) up against Shreyas Iyer-led Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) at the Maharashtra Cricket Association Stadium, Pune on Wednesday evening (April 06). After opting to bowl first, KKR had MI on the back foot by reducing them to 55 for 3 in 11 overs.

Just then, Suryakumar Yadav joined forces with Tilak Verma, who came at No. 5, to slowly and steadily initiate the recovery process. SKY -- who is playing his first game of the 15th season -- looked in sublime form and launched an amazing counterattack as the innings progressed. In the last ball of the 13th over, bowled by KKR's in-form bowler Umesh Yadav, SKY produced a glorious and eye-catching upper-cut six, sending fans into a frenzy.

It was a short-pitched delivery, outside off-stump, as SKY read the length immediately, made room and launched the ball into the night sky for a maximum. The video of SKY's shot was shared by IPL's official Twitter handle:

Courtesy Surya's 36-ball 52, featuring 5 fours and 2 sixes at a strike-rate of 144.44, Tilak's 38 and Kieron Pollard's 5-ball 22*, MI posted a competitive 161-4 in their full quota of overs.

At the innings break, SKY told the broadcasters, "I think this is a good score on the board. The wicket is still sticky and I think our bowlers can exploit. We decided to go with the timeout after 13 overs, wanted to plan how we go about, and that's exactly what happened. I just wanted to spend some time in the middle, work the bowling around, play some 15-16 balls and then go after the bowling. 161 is a winning total, according to me. I didn't find any dew, it'll remain sticky and we're confident in defending it."