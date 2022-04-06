'Until you improve, we can't...': MI opener Ishan Kishan recalls how Hardik Pandya assisted him

Ishan Kishan was the most expensive player in the IPL 2022 mega auction (rejoining the Mumbai Indians for INR 15.25 crore). Making his IPL debut for the now-defunct Gujarat Lions (GL), Ishan has come a long way and is now MI's mainstay at the top of the batting order.

From a young inexperienced player to being one of the vital cogs in MI line-up, Ishan has had quite a journey in the IPL. His most-successful season came during IPL 2020, where he amassed a staggering 516 runs at a whopping strike-rate of 145.76. Recently, Ishan spoke about all-rounder and former MI recruit Hardik Pandya's role in helping him develop into a better player.

During the Breakfast With Champions show, he told host Gaurav Kapur, Ishan recalled his early days at the MI camp and said, "I was with Hardik bhai and others all the time during the IPL and I see their work ethic as to how he is taking care of himself. They would sit me down and explain things to me for 30 minutes - what's important, what is not and what I am doing wrong. Hardik bhai's reputation... I mean all the seniors in the team would sit together. But I was the young one who was still finding his way."

"Hardik bhai was always like 'You leave him to me'. And he actually told me also that until you improve, we can't give you a match'. I also felt then that what they're saying is for my own benefit," Kishan added.

At present, Ishan has started the IPL 2022 edition with a bang, scoring two successive half-centuries but hasn't managed to take the MI franchise past the finish line after equal number of encounters. For Hardik, he is leading the Gujarat Titans (GT) in the ten-team competition. So far, Gujarat is unbeaten after two games.