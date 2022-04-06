'He has the potential to go ahead': Ravi Shastri heaps praise on Mumbai Indians youngster Tilak Varma

Former India head coach Ravi Shastri has heaped praise on Mumbai Indians (MI) youngster Tilak Varma. The left-hand batter has impressed in the ongoing Indian Premier League (IPL) 2022 so far with his brilliant batting for the five-time champions. He was roped in by Mumbai Indians for a sum of Rs 1.7 crore (INR 17 million) at the mega auction in February this year.

Tilak, a former India U-19 player, has shown a lot of potential on the big stage and has done well for the franchise in their first two matches of the season. After scoring 22 runs in MI's opener against Delhi Capitals, Tilak slammed his maiden IPL half-century in their next game against Rajasthan Royals.

Mumbai Indians failed to chase down the target of 194 runs in their last game against Rajasthan Royals but Tilak was one of the positives for the team as he slammed a quickfire 61 off 33 balls. Shastri, who is currently on commentary duties during the ongoing IPL 2022, has been left impressed by the youngster's shot selection and temperament.

“He has shown a lot of potential in both the innings he has played for Mumbai Indians. I am impressed looking at his wide range of shots- front foot, back foot, sweep. There’s a lot of variation in his shot selection,” Shastri said on Star Sports.

“His composure, body language and temperament is very good for a young player. He’s batted very confidently. This player has the potential to go ahead. Tilak Varma has shown positive intent with his batting and these are good signs for Mumbai Indians. Once Suryakumar Yadav is back in the playing eleven, Mumbai’s middle-order will be strong,” the former India head coach explained.

A number of franchises including the likes of Chennai Super Kings, Rajasthan Royals and others had expressed interest in signing Tilak at the IPL 2022 mega auction this year. His base price was just Rs 20 lakh (INR 2 million) but the bidding wars between the teams resulted in the right-hand batter going to Mumbai Indians for Rs 1.7 crore (17 million).

Tilak is expected to feature regularly at number 3 for Mumbai Indians this year having impressed in the first two games. Mumbai Indians are known for grooming young talents in the league and Tilak can be one of the stars for the team in the future if he can realise his potential with the five-time champions.