ODI World Cup 2023: Huge boost for Team India ahead of Pakistan clash, Shubman Gill 99% fit

Team India could be handed a major boost ahead of the ODI World Cup clash against Pakistan on Saturday (Oct 14). Star opener Shubman Gill is near 100 percent for the clash having missed the opening two clashes for the Men in Blue in the ODI World Cup due to dengue. India are all set to lock horns against Pakistan in the high-voltage clash having won all seven meetings against the arch-rivals. Both the teams will head into the Saturday encounter having won their opening two clashes.

Gill to be near fit

In his pre-match press conference, skipper Rohit Sharma gave a medical update on Gill, who has been struggling with dengue and was hospitalised in Chennai. According to Rohit, Gill is fit to make the Playing XI while he is nearing full fitness. He quoted that the Punjab batter is 99 percent ready for the clash. This could be the welcome addition team India needs before the big clash as they look to continue their winning run in the tournament.

Gill has been in great form in 2023 having scored six international hundreds while further scoring three more in the Indian Premier League (IPL). His presence has been a great factor in India’s recent success in the Asia Cup and other bilateral series. He did not travel to Delhi for the Afghanistan clash instead boarded his flight to Ahmedabad on Wednesday after being advised by the doctors. His inclusion though could be a good headache to have for team management as either Ishan Kishan or Shreyas Iyer will have to sit on the bench.

India’s history with Pakistan

India won all seven meetings between the sides in the ODI World Cup dating back to 1992. The toss will have an important role to play in Saturday’s match, with Rohit Sharma losing the toss on both occasions in the World Cup. India however have won the toss on five of the seven occasions in the World Cup meetings. The contest will start at 2:00 PM on Saturday with the toss taking place at 1:30 PM.

