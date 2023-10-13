India vs Pakistan, World Cup 2023: Match preview and result prediction

The mother of all clashes – India vs Pakistan is finally upon us. Two heavyweights in world cricket, the two Asian giants are up against each other for the first time in this World Cup 2023. The Narendra Modi Cricket Stadium in Ahmedabad will host the marquee clash on Saturday (Oct 14) as the world awaits the drama that unfolds.

Here is the preview and result prediction of the India vs Pakistan World Cup 2023 game.

India ready to better CWC record tally

India currently leads Pakistan 7-0 in the Cricket World Cup history, having previously beaten them in the last edition (in 2019 in England). The Men in Blue fared well against their arch-rivals in their previous outings (once during the Asia Cup 2023), beating them in the Super Four stage by 228 runs.

Coming off fresh from twin wins in two matches in this World Cup 2023, beating Australia and Afghanistan, respectively, India will hold an upper hand heading into this high-octane encounter in Ahmedabad.

Although it’s unclear if Shubman Gill will play or not as he recovers from the dengue fever, India is likely to opt for the same batting order, with Captain Rohit Sharma and Ishan Kishan opening the innings. The middle order will look the same, but it’s the bowling department where the fans can see a change happening.

It would be a toss-up between Ravi Ashwin and Shardul Thakur for the number eight spot, and going by boundary dimensions and how the Ahmedabad pitch could fare, India could be tempted to bring in experienced Ashwin for this match.

Pakistan to cause worry? Possible!

Pakistan hasn’t beaten India across seven outings in this tournament, but given how they succeeded in chasing the highest team total in World Cup history, discounting them in this match would be a mistake.

In Abdullah Shafique, Pakistan has got a reliable opener. Captain Babar Azam is yet to fire in this CWC, while Muhammad Rizwan is their batter to look out for.

Considering the middle order of both teams hasn’t been tested enough yet, the onus would fall on them in this clash.

Pakistan’s bowling is their go-to department, and in the absence of dynamite Naseem Shah, Hasan Ali has filled in his shoes, performing against Sri Lanka by picking four wickets. Alongside him, Shaheen Shah Afridi and Haris Rauf will hold the key in this game.

Result Prediction -

This India vs Pakistan World Cup match guarantees to be an exciting affair, with both teams giving their best to come on top. However, with crowd support and given their recent run of form, India will start as favourites in this match.

Predicted XIs –

India – Rohit Sharma (captain), Ishan Kishan, Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, KL Rahul (wk), Hardik Pandya, Ravindra Jadeja, Ravi Ashwin, Kuldeep Yadav, Mohammed Siraj and Jasprit Bumrah

Pakistan – Abdullah Shafique, Imam-ul-Haq, Babar Azam (captain), Muhammad Rizwan (wk), Saud Shakeel, Iftikhar Ahmed, Shadab Khan, Mohammad Nawaz, Hasan Ali, Shaheen Afridi and Haris Rauf

WATCH WION LIVE HERE