IND vs PAK, World Cup 2023: Weather report from Ahmedabad- Will rain play spoilsport in India-Pakistan match?

IND vs PAK, World Cup 2023: The first India vs Pakistan clash at the 2023 ICC World Cup is all set to take place on Saturday (Oct 14). The match is slated to be played at the grand Narendra Modi Stadium in Ambedabad, Gujarat. Both teams are unbeaten so far in the tournament. While India's wins have come against Australia and Afghanistan, Pakistan has managed to beat Netherlands and Sri Lanka.

This might be the first proper India vs Pakistan clash of the years, after the Asia Cup matches between the two were hindered by rains. The excitement among the fans is at an all-time high and they are waiting with bated breath to witness two giants of the sport setting the World Cup ablaze.

The focus will be on the overhead conditions as the fans will not want the rain to again play spoilsport in a match of such enormous magnitude.

IND vs PAK World Cup 2023: Weather report from Ahmedabad

Accuweather suggests a promising weather forecast for Saturday in Ahmedabad, with very little to no chance of rain. However, the Meteorological Centre in Ahmedabad suggests cloudy weather with light showers during the match hours. The conditions will remain dry, with temperatures ranging from 30-35 degrees Celsius.

Meanwhile, the humidity levels in Ahmedabad are expected to be at 50 per cent, while daytime temperatures will touch a scorching high of 35 degrees Celsius. Owing to this hot and sunny weather, attendees are advised to lather up sunscreen before arriving at the venue.

IND vs PAK World Cup 2023: Pitch report

As for the weather’s impact on the game play, if conditions are dry, the skies remain clear and temperatures high, the pitch will be drier, which is great news for the batsmen, but not so much for the bowlers, as the ball wouldn’t swing much. This could then result in a high-scoring game between the two talented cricketing sides.

Ahmedabad has hosted only one game thus far in the ODI World Cup 2023, the curtain-raiser between England and New Zealand. The Kiwis chased down the 283-run target in the 37th over with nine wickets in hand. While the pitch seemed a little bit sticky upfront, the ball skidded on under the lights.

IND vs PAK World Cup 2023: Match details

Match: India vs Pakistan, ODI World Cup 2023, Match 12

Venue: Narendra Modi Stadium, Ahmedabad

Date & Time: Saturday, October 13, 2:00 pm IST

Live Streaming Details: Star Sports Network and Disney+ Hotstar app and website

