The coronavirus fear hits English Premier League as Manchester United's January signing Odion Ighalo has been training away from the club's facilities in a preventive measure from coronavirus.

According to British media reports, the 30-year-old landed in Manchester from the novel virus-hit city of Shanghai on January 31 (final day of transfer deadline) following a loan deal signed by the Red Devils from China Super League club Shanghai Greenland Shenhua.

The Nigerian player has still not trained with the main team ever since his arrival, he is training in a separate facility away from the club's Carrington training centre. He went through 14-day quarantine period.

The former Watford star has been training in the GB Taekwondo Headquarters in Manchester under a personal trainer. The training facility is near their rivals Manchester City's ground.

Last time Odion Ighalo played a competitive match was back on December 6, 2019.

The British government called the novel coronavirus a "serious and imminent threat", and said anyone with the disease can now be forcibly quarantined if they are deemed a threat to public health. There are nine confirmed cases in Britain.

China on Friday confirmed 116 more deaths due to coronavirus with the death toll rising to 1,483 with as many as 4,823 new cases.

According to the health ministry, 64,600 people have now been infected with the virus nationwide.