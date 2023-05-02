IPL 2023: Virat Kohli, Gautam Gambhir get into heated argument after RCB beat LSG - WATCH

Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) batsman Virat Kohli and Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) global mentor Gautam Gambhir got into a fight after RCB beat LSG by 18 runs in Lucknow on May 1, 2023 in Indian Premier League (IPL).

Kohli was extra animated throughout the match with RCB making quick inroads into LSG line-up while defending a paltry 126. The drama started in 17th over of the LSG's chase when Kohli got into a heated exchange with LSG's Naveen-ul-Haq.

Veteran spinner Amit Mishra, who was Naveen's batting partner at the time and an on-field umpire had to intervene to calm both the players down. The match was almost over by the time the verbal fight broke out between the two players with LSG needing 40 off last three overs and just two wickets left, including one of injured skipper KL Rahul.

Kohli, then celebrated quite animatedly after RCB eventually in 19.5 overs by 18 runs. With players shaking hands after the match, Kohli and Naveen again exchanged some words. LSG's Kyle Mayers was then seen talking with Kohli before Gambhir pulled his player away.

As Gambhir and Kohli started walking in different direction, something was said from Kohli's direction of walk and Gambhir turned back to him not pleased. The duo, famous for their hot headedness, then were seen having a heated chat with hand gestures and stern facial expressions. Have a look at the video here: #ViratKohli This is the moment when whole fight started between Virat Kohli and LSG Gautam Gambhir

Naveen ul haq#LSGvsRCB pic.twitter.com/hkId1J33vY — Mehulsinh Vaghela (@LoneWarrior1109) May 1, 2023 × This comes after Gambhir's quiet emotional celebration at Chinnaswamy stadium earlier in the tournament when LSG had chased down a mammoth 213 in a seemingly improbable chase.

The IPL fined both the involved parties 100% of their match fees as they were found in the breach of article 2.21 of the tournament's code of conduct, which covers all type of conduct that brings the game into disrepute, including unruly public behaviour.

LSG's Naveen also was fined 50% of his match fees. With the win, however, RCB now have 10 points in nine matches, as same as LSG in the same number of matches.

