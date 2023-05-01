IPL 2023: LSG captain KL Rahul limps off the field after picking injury during RCB tie

Lucknow Super Giants captain KL Rahul looked in utter pain after he fell while trying to stop the boundary on the last ball of the second over against RCB. Rahul, who almost tumbled upon reaching the boundary rope, limped off the field after picking up an injury. Though no official word on the same is out yet, just going by his expressions, he didn't look fine.

It comes as a huge blow to the side, who, after losing track during the earlier games, have returned to chasing the top-four finish. Rahul, who suffered wrath for playing slow and poorly in two chases against Rajasthan and Gujarat, respectively, is second on the list of most runs for his team, hitting 274 runs from eight innings. Though in the previous game against Punjab Kings in Mohali, where LSG registered the second-highest total in IPL history - hitting 257 for five in 20 overs, Rahul scored 12 off nine balls.