IPL 2023: LSG captain KL Rahul limps off the field after picking injury during RCB tie
Story highlights
KL Rahul, who earlier suffered wrath for playing slow and poorly in two chases against Rajasthan and Gujarat, respectively, is second on the list of most runs for his team, hitting 274 runs from eight innings.
Lucknow Super Giants captain KL Rahul looked in utter pain after he fell while trying to stop the boundary on the last ball of the second over against RCB. Rahul, who almost tumbled upon reaching the boundary rope, limped off the field after picking up an injury. Though no official word on the same is out yet, just going by his expressions, he didn't look fine.
It comes as a huge blow to the side, who, after losing track during the earlier games, have returned to chasing the top-four finish. Rahul, who suffered wrath for playing slow and poorly in two chases against Rajasthan and Gujarat, respectively, is second on the list of most runs for his team, hitting 274 runs from eight innings. Though in the previous game against Punjab Kings in Mohali, where LSG registered the second-highest total in IPL history - hitting 257 for five in 20 overs, Rahul scored 12 off nine balls.
As things stand, LSG is in the second spot on the points table with five wins from eight games.
Meanwhile, an injury to KL Rahul at the top opens the gates for Quinton de Kock - who hasn't got a game so far this season. Thanks to a terrific start to Kyle Mayers' maiden IPL campaign, the management didn't mind looking beyond de Kock - who was LSG's second-highest run-getter in 2022.
Against RCB in Lucknow on Monday, LSG was asked to bowl first after losing the toss. While the in-form opening pair of Virat Kohli and Faf du Plessis made them work hard for the first wicket, Lucknow bowlers picked three more in the space of 15 runs to stand tall at the 15-over-mark.
All four wickets have gone to the spinners, with young prodigy Ravi Bishnoi starring of them all, picking two wickets for 21 runs in four overs. Other than him, veteran Amit Mishra and Krishnappa Gowtham picked a wicket each.